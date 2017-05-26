The original Ted's Restaurant in Meriden has been serving steamed burgers since 1959.

A burger from Ted’s Restaurant in Meriden ranks as one of the best 100 burgers in the United States.

Thrillist.com has released its list of the 100 best burgers, just as grilling season gets into full swing here in Connecticut, and "The Everything" ranks 74th on the list.

It comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, salt and pepper, ketchup, mustard and mayo.

“On its face, a steamed cheeseburger kind of seems like a bad idea. You can't get a sear, you cook all the meat the same temperature, it sounds weird when you say it, etc. But sitting on a barstool at the counter of this tiny joint in a little pocket of central Connecticut and biting into the glory of Ted's cheeseburger made me a true believer,” the review says.

Ted's has been serving the famous burgers up for more than 50 years. The original location is in Meriden, but there is also a location in Cromwell.



This was the only burger in Connecticut that made the list, but we know there are several places to get a truly good burger in Connecticut.

Here are some of them:

Louis' Lunch

Louis' Lunch in New Haven is the birthplace of the Hamburger Sandwich. Get the original burger and a side of potato salad or potato chips. Just don't ask for anything on your burger other than cheese, tomato and onion.

Goldburgers

GoldBurgers in Newington is another favorite in Connecticut, with more than 20 specialty burgers. Enjoy the classic or one of many others. Try the original GoldBurger, which is two patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions and the signature GoldBurger sauce. The restaurant's fries and hot dogs are also delicious.

Plan b burger

Plan b burger will be celebrating National Burger Month by hosting a “Burger and Beer Community Combo-tition.”

You can find b restaurants in West Hartford, Glastonbury, Milford, Simsbury, Stamford, and Fairfield.

The restaurants have created burger and beer pairings that will be rated on their performance in total sales, highest percentage of celebrity burger to total burgers sold, social media engagement, and a “no purchase necessary” vote. The winning burger and beer pair will be announced on May 8.

Shady Glen

At Shady Glen in Manchester, you can grab a Big Cheese Burger.

Max Burger

Max Burger in West Hartford offers a wide selection of burgers, such as the Sgt. Peppercorn, an 8-ounce peppercorn crusted, Applewood smoked bacon, mushroom, blue cheese-gruyere fondue, buffalo ranch aioli, arugula, and artisan roll burger. You can also get non-beef options like a turkey or tuna burger.

Wood’N’Tap

Try the special Jalapeno Burger at Wood’N’Tap — a steak burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fried sliced jalapenos, pickled red onion and Mexi-cali aioli.

Five Guys

You cannot go wrong at Five Guys and there are more than two dozen locations in Connecticut to get one of the handcrafted burgers and fries.