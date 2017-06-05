Connecticut Locations Involved in Chipotle Data Breach

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle announced in April that its customer payment system had been breached, CNBC reported.

On Monday, the company released locations affected by the nationwide data breach, including many in Connecticut.

In a statement on the company's website, Chipotle said it detected "unauthorized activity" on the system. Officials are focusing on credit card transactions that occurred from March 24, 2017, to April 18, 2017.

Chipotle said that not all locations were involved and specific time frames vary by location.

The restaurant added that the breach has been stopped and additional security measures have been added, though the investigation is ongoing. Chipotle encouraged customers to monitor their card activity.

Connecticut Locations:

BRIDGEPORT

275 East Main Street

06608

3/27/2017–4/18/2017

CANTON

110 Albany Turnpike, Suite 301

06019

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

DANBURY

7 Backus Ave., H-100

06810

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

115 Mill Plain Road

06811

3/27/2017–4/18/2017

DARIEN

Connecticut Welcome Center I-95NB

06820

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

71 Post Road

06820

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

ENFIELD

7 Hazard Ave

06082

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

FAIRFIELD

340 Grasmere Ave

06824

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

GLASTONBURY

140 Glastonbury Blvd, Suite 4

06033

3/26/2017–4/8/2017

GREENWICH

49 Greenwich Avenue

06830

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

HAMDEN

2165 Dixwell Ave, Suite 2

06514

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

MANCHESTER

48 Hale Road

06042

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

MILFORD

1319 Boston Post Road, Space 4B

06460

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

NEW HAVEN

910 Chapel Street

06510

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

NEWINGTON

3575 Berlin Turnpike, UNIT B

06111

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

RIVERSIDE

1233 E Putnam Avenue

06878

3/27/2017–4/18/2017

SHELTON

701 Bridgeport Avenue

06484

3/27/2017–4/18/2017

WALLINGFORD

1094 North Colony Road, Suite 20

06492

3/27/2017–4/18/2017



WEST HARTFORD

966 Farmington Avenue

06107

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

1457 New Britain Ave

06110

3/26/2017–4/18/2017

WEST HAVEN

354 Saw Mill Road, Unit B

06516

3/27/2017–4/18/2017

WESTPORT

370 Post Road East

06880

3/27/2017–4/18/2017

