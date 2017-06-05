Connecticut Locations Involved in Chipotle Data Breach

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle announced in April that its customer payment system had been breached, CNBC reported.
On Monday, the company released locations affected by the nationwide data breach, including many in Connecticut.
In a statement on the company's website, Chipotle said it detected "unauthorized activity" on the system. Officials are focusing on credit card transactions that occurred from March 24, 2017, to April 18, 2017.
Chipotle said that not all locations were involved and specific time frames vary by location.
The restaurant added that the breach has been stopped and additional security measures have been added, though the investigation is ongoing. Chipotle encouraged customers to monitor their card activity.
Connecticut Locations:
BRIDGEPORT
275 East Main Street
06608
3/27/2017–4/18/2017
CANTON
110 Albany Turnpike, Suite 301
06019
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
DANBURY
7 Backus Ave., H-100
06810
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
115 Mill Plain Road
06811
3/27/2017–4/18/2017
DARIEN
Connecticut Welcome Center I-95NB
06820
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
71 Post Road
06820
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
ENFIELD
7 Hazard Ave
06082
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
FAIRFIELD
340 Grasmere Ave
06824
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
GLASTONBURY
140 Glastonbury Blvd, Suite 4
06033
3/26/2017–4/8/2017
GREENWICH
49 Greenwich Avenue
06830
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
HAMDEN
2165 Dixwell Ave, Suite 2
06514
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
MANCHESTER
48 Hale Road
06042
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
MILFORD
1319 Boston Post Road, Space 4B
06460
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
NEW HAVEN
910 Chapel Street
06510
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
NEWINGTON
3575 Berlin Turnpike, UNIT B
06111
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
RIVERSIDE
1233 E Putnam Avenue
06878
3/27/2017–4/18/2017
SHELTON
701 Bridgeport Avenue
06484
3/27/2017–4/18/2017
WALLINGFORD
1094 North Colony Road, Suite 20
06492
3/27/2017–4/18/2017
WEST HARTFORD
966 Farmington Avenue
06107
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
1457 New Britain Ave
06110
3/26/2017–4/18/2017
WEST HAVEN
354 Saw Mill Road, Unit B
06516
3/27/2017–4/18/2017
WESTPORT
370 Post Road East
06880
3/27/2017–4/18/2017
