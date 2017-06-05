Connecticut Locations Involved in Chipotle Data Breach | NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Locations Involved in Chipotle Data Breach

    Lynne Sladky/AP, File
    This Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, shows a Chipotle restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida.

    Mexican fast food chain Chipotle announced in April that its customer payment system had been breached, CNBC reported.

    On Monday, the company released locations affected by the nationwide data breach, including many in Connecticut. 

    In a statement on the company's website, Chipotle said it detected "unauthorized activity" on the system. Officials are focusing on credit card transactions that occurred from March 24, 2017, to April 18, 2017.

    Chipotle said that not all locations were involved and specific time frames vary by location. 

    The restaurant added that the breach has been stopped and additional security measures have been added, though the investigation is ongoing. Chipotle encouraged customers to monitor their card activity.

    Connecticut Locations:

    BRIDGEPORT
    275 East Main Street
    06608
    3/27/2017–4/18/2017

    CANTON
    110 Albany Turnpike, Suite 301
    06019
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    DANBURY
    7 Backus Ave., H-100
    06810
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    115 Mill Plain Road
    06811
    3/27/2017–4/18/2017

    DARIEN
    Connecticut Welcome Center I-95NB
    06820
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    71 Post Road
    06820
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    ENFIELD
    7 Hazard Ave
    06082
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    FAIRFIELD
    340 Grasmere Ave
    06824
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    GLASTONBURY
    140 Glastonbury Blvd, Suite 4
    06033
    3/26/2017–4/8/2017

    GREENWICH
    49 Greenwich Avenue
    06830
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    HAMDEN
    2165 Dixwell Ave, Suite 2
    06514
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    MANCHESTER
    48 Hale Road
    06042
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    MILFORD
    1319 Boston Post Road, Space 4B
    06460
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    NEW HAVEN
    910 Chapel Street
    06510
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    NEWINGTON
    3575 Berlin Turnpike, UNIT B
    06111
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    RIVERSIDE
    1233 E Putnam Avenue
    06878
    3/27/2017–4/18/2017

    SHELTON
    701 Bridgeport Avenue
    06484
    3/27/2017–4/18/2017

    WALLINGFORD
    1094 North Colony Road, Suite 20
    06492
    3/27/2017–4/18/2017

    WEST HARTFORD
    966 Farmington Avenue
    06107
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    1457 New Britain Ave
    06110
    3/26/2017–4/18/2017

    WEST HAVEN
    354 Saw Mill Road, Unit B
    06516
    3/27/2017–4/18/2017

    WESTPORT
    370 Post Road East
    06880
    3/27/2017–4/18/2017

    For more on the data breach, click here

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
