Connecticut Scientist Predicts 'Difficult' Season for Lyme Disease

The northeast and Connecticut could be at greater risk for more cases of Lyme disease this year, according to the head of the state’s tick testing program.

“It does appear that this season is going to be particularly difficult based on our experience,” Dr. Goudarz Molaei said.

At the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, researchers tested a sample of 65 ticks submitted for testing and found half were carrying the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease.

“This is rather unusual and it spells trouble for the upcoming month,” said Molaei. "We usually do not receive this many ticks at this time of the year.”

A number of factors are contributing to the abundance of ticks in the northeast, Molaei said, which means a greater risk for more cases of Lyme disease.

“Climate change, unusually warm winter that we have experienced, high number of deer population as well as higher number of rodents,” he explained.

Both mice and deer can infect ticks that feed on them. Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through ticks bites. It is easily treatable by antibiotics, but if not treated right away there can be more serious medical consequences.

“These rashes may develop to something serious, arthritis like, pain, head ache, joint pain and so on,” Molaei said.

Preventing ticks from creating a habitat around your house is one step Molaei said you should take now to protect yourself.

“And if they see rodents, active particularly this year in their backyard, they have to consult expert in order to come up with a solution,” Molaei said.

Wearing insect repellent and long sleeves are ways to reduce the risk of becoming infected when exposed to ticks.

“If they are bitten by any tick, CDC suggests they have to remain vigilant and alert for at least four weeks,” Molaei said.