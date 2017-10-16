Department of Public Health Releases First Flu Season Update

Flu season has begun, and health officials are advising everyone to get a flu shot. (Published 5 hours ago)

What You Need to Know as Flu Season Begins

Flu season has begun, and health officials are advising everyone to get a flu shot.

The state Department of Public Health issued its first weekly report on flu season on Thursday. The report states that flu activity has been increasing in Connecticut since the end of August.

As of Oct. 7, flu cases were mostly concentrated in the southern part of the state and up through the center. There have been 10 reported cases in Fairfield County, six in New Haven County, four in Hartford county, and one in each of Middlesex, New London, and Tolland counties.

DPH tracks this information between October and May. Of the 23 cases reported, eight people had to be hospitalized.

23 Confirmed Flu Cases so Far in CT

So far no one in Litchfield or Windham counties has reported contracting the flu.

Health officials say getting the annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising against using nasal spray flu vaccines. The CDC also says that pregnant woman may receive flu vaccines. For more from the CDC, click here.

Check Connecticut 211 for more on flu shots.