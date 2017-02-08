The driver of a stolen vehicle being pursued by police caused a rollover accident in West Hartford Wednesday, according to West Hartford police.

West Hartford police said around noon they were informed by Hartford police of a stolen vehicle that was fleeing officers in Hartford. The suspect had struck Hartford police cruisers and police were actively pursuing.

According to police, while fleeing the suspect went though parts of West Hartford and caused a rollover accident at Fern Street and North Main Street. The driver of the victim vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The pursuit ended in Simsbury and at least one person is in custody, police said. No other information was immediately available.