East Hartford Man Linked to Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder

One person was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man in East Hartford over the weekend, police said.

Alphonso Clarke, 26, of Hartford, was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge and breach of peace.

The victim, identified as Greg Beaufort of East Hartford, was shot outside of a convenience store on Main Street in East Hartford after accidentally bumping into the shooter inside the store, according to the victim's cousin.

Police said the shooting took place just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday outside of Krauszer’s Food Store and the victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

1 Injured in East Hartford Shooting

(Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)

Beaufort underwent surgery and remains hospitalized, East Hartford police said.

NBC Connecticut spoke to the Beaufort's cousin, who said the victim accidentally bumped into the suspect inside the store and the suspect became angry and told Beaufort to go outside, then opened fire, shooting Beaufort four times.

Police said that no store employees were involved with the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Clarke's bond was set at $1,000,000 and he is expected to appear in court on Feb. 3.