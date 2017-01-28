One Sent to Hospital After Overnight East Hartford Shooting

East Hartford police said they are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a convenience store on Main Street that has sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the shooting took place this morning after 2:30 a.m. outside of Krauszer’s Food Store.

The victim was alive when police arrived on scene and was rushed to the hospital, police said.

According to police, the victim’s current condition and identity have not been released, nor do they have a description of the suspect at this time.

Police said that no store employees were involved with the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you may have witnessed this shooting or have any information related to the incident, please contact the East Hartford Police Department.