Father Arrested for 10-Month-Old Baby's Death in Bridgeport: PD

The father of a 10-month-old baby found unresponsive in a Bridgeport apartment building before dying at the hospital has been arrested, police said.

Derrick Siberon, of Highland Avenue, was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor in connection to his infant son's death back in April.

Bridgeport Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive baby boy at the Greene Homes housing complex on Highland Avenue April 24 at 11:15 a.m.

The baby was transported to Bridgeport Hospital before being transferred to Yale-New Haven hospital for advanced care. He passed away the following day.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and classified the infant's death as a homicide on April 26.



