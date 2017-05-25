Father Arrested for 10-Month-Old Baby's Death in Bridgeport: PD | NBC Connecticut
Father Arrested for 10-Month-Old Baby's Death in Bridgeport: PD

    The father of a 10-month-old baby found unresponsive in a Bridgeport apartment building before dying at the hospital has been arrested, police said.

    Derrick Siberon, of Highland Avenue, was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor in connection to his infant son's death back in April. 

    Bridgeport Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive baby boy at the Greene Homes housing complex on Highland Avenue April 24 at 11:15 a.m.

    The baby was transported to Bridgeport Hospital before being transferred to Yale-New Haven hospital for advanced care. He passed away the following day. 

    The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and classified the infant's death as a homicide on April 26.


    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

