Fire Damages Commercial Building in East Windsor

Fire broke out at a commercial building on Wagner Lane in East Windsor around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged an East Windsor auto body shop Saturday night.

Firefighters responded around 10:10 p.m. to a fire at a commercial building at Wagner Lane. Several companies responded including crews from East Windsor, Windsor Locks, Broad Brook and Enfield.

No injuries were reported.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, detectives from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit were requested to the scene.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.