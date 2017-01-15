Fire Destroys Wethersfield Home

A house in Wethersfield is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home Sunday morning.

According to a fire department captain, the fire in the Nott St. home got a large head start on firefighters.

By the time the department had arrived on scene just after 3 a.m., the entire home was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors who first spotted the flames said it appeared to start in the back of the home.

"I saw flames billowing out from, I live on Tanglewood Road, and I can see from my bedroom window flames shooting out from the house here on Nott Street," said Salvatore Papa.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire. The fire department had to suspend their search due to the volume of fire.

"We have no report at this time of anyone inside the building," said Captain James Ritter, Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department. "We're obviously concerned about that because of the time of day, but we commenced search and rescue operations but we were pushed out very early because of the volume of fire."

The fire marshal is on scene, but will have to wait to begin his investigation until the entire fire is put out.