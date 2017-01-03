The former treasurer of the North Branford Youth Basketball League accused of stealing $20,000 from the organization has reached a plea bargain with her prosecution, according to a North Branford Youth Basketball board member.

Board members of the North Branford Youth Basketball League reached out to police in November 2014 about possible finance improprieties by the treasurer at the time, Donna Ricci, and said she refused to provide financial records that she controlled, according to police.

After investigation, Ricci was charged with first-degree larceny in February 2016.

According to the North Branford Youth Basketball League, Ricci reached a plea bargain where she was granted accelerated rehabilitation provided she pays their organization back $40,000 in restitution.

Board members said they have already received $10,000 of that money and the remaining balance is scheduled to be paid back over the next 18 months.

Ricci will be on probation for two years, but provided she follows the order, the charges will be dropped.

The organization said it feels the agreement helps them move forward from the incident. Board members released the following statement:

“North Branford Youth Basketball would like to thank the North Branford Police Department, the Connecticut States Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut Judicial Branch on their due diligence in resolving this issue with full restitution. We can now move forward and continue to provide as many young athletes the opportunity to develop their skills, learn life lessons and enjoy the game of basketball.”

North Branford police confirmed the information from the board was accurate.