Gov. Malloy Activating Severe Weather Protocol for the Weekend

Governor Dannel Malloy is activating severe cold weather protocol starting Friday and ending Sunday.

With temperatures expected to be in the single digits, the severe cold weather protocol will be activated from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the governor tweeted.

"The state severe cold weather protocol activates networks of procedures to ensure that the most vulnerable recieve shelther from cold temps," Malloy wrote.

To locate shelthers and warming centers across Connecticut, you can call 211 or visit the website.