Group Rallies in Support of Affordable Care Act in New Haven

Hundreds gathered on the New Haven Green in support of the Affordable Care Act Saturday.

A group including concerned residents, students and clinicians are scheduled to rally in New Haven in support of the Affordable Care Act.

According to a press release from organizers, the rally is meant to express “outrage” over the potential repeal of the ACA.

The rally will be followed by a town hall meeting. Senator Blumenthal (D) , Congresswoman Rosa Delauro (D) and representatives from Planned Parenthood, HAVEN Free Clinic, IRIS, Action Together CT, Yale Democrats, Yale School of Medicine, and Yale School of Public Health are expected to speak.

Rallies have been held across the country in opposition to the potential repeal of the plan, which opponents say will strip millions of the most vulnerable Americans of health insurance.