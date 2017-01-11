Gusty Winds Whip the State Wednesday Morning

Wednesday morning will be warmer than earlier in the week but also brings potential for gusty winds.

Rain moved through early in the morning leaving roads wet. That paired with increasing temperatures will melt some of the snow covering the state.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists said strong winds - around 25 miles per hour with the potential for stronger gusts - could cause issues in the morning.

Several downs did report trees down, causing road closures and delays just in time for the morning commute. Crews in Franklin responded for a tree down on Route 87 by Rindy Road.

The Tolland Fire Department was called for a tree that came down on wires near 96 Metcalf Road, and Andover fire was busy with a tree down on wires in the area of 91 Hickory Drive.

The winds are expected to die down as the day continues.

By 9 a.m. sunshine will warm the state with temperatures approaching the 50s.

