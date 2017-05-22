Hamden Looking to Pass Regulations on 'BYOB' Businesses

The mayor of Hamden is looking to pass town-wide rules to regulate “Bring Your Own Booze” at commercial establishments.

Mayor Curt Leng posted his intentions on Facebook Sunday.

The move comes not long after Slyce Pizza Bar at 141 Arch Street began encouraging customers to bring their own alcohol. The bar began advertising BYOB after it was denied a liquor permit renewal amid crime concerns.

Police told NBC Connecticut earlier this month that the bar was not violating any local or state laws by advertising BYOB.

The mayor said that if Hamden is able to pass BYOB regulations, it will be the first municipality in the state to do so.