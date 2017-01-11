Hamden Police Officer Performs CPR on Unconscious Driver

A Hamden police officer acted quickly when he found a driver involved in an accident suffering a medical emergency.

Officer David Falcigno responded to a three car accident at the intersection of Shepard Avenue and Sherman Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. When he arrived he found that one car had hit two others from behind and the driver of that vehicle was unconscious and without vital signs.

Falcigno immediately began performing CPR on the 58-year-old patient until Hamden Fire Rescue arrived and continued treatment. The driver was revived and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Hamden police are investigating the accident.