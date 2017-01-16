Hamden Spa Owner Charged with Prostitution | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Hamden Spa Owner Charged with Prostitution

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hamden Police Department
    Jianwei Zhang

    The owner of a Hamden day spa faces criminal charges after an undercover sting operation uncovered prostitution at her business, according to Hamden police.

    Jianwei Zhang, 55, of Randolph, Mass. is the owner of the Kismet Spa at 2375 Whitney Avenue. According to police, Zhang was arrested after an undercover operation by the Hamden Police Department Street Interdiction Team and the Ethics and Integrity Unit.

    The spa was operating across the street from town hall and the police department

    Zhang was arrested Friday and charged with prostitution and permitting prostitution. She was released on a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices