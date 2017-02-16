Police seized one .40 cal Smith & Wesson M&P Shield semi-auto pistol w/obliterated s/n, one .380 cal Hi Point semi auto pistol, additional ammunition, 746 bags packaged Heroin, 101 grams powdered Heroin, 56 grams Cocaine, approximately $16,115 US Currency, digital scales and processing and packaging materials from a South End apartment Wednesday.

Harford police officers conducting a covert narcotic operation arrested two people and seized over 700 bags of heroin in a sting Wednesday, according to police.

Police said detectives from the Vice & Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance in the South End after multiple complaints of trafficking and an increase in heroin-related overdose deaths. Through investigation police obtained a search warrant for 69 John Street, Apt 4B.

When detectives executed the warrant they seized 746 bags of heroin, 101 grams of powered heroin, 56 grams of cocaine, $16,115 in cash, two semi-automatic pistols, digital scale and processing and packing materials.

Two residents of the apartment were arrested as a result.

Wilbert Ruperto, 26, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating drug factory, criminal possession of a pistol, altering the ID of a firearm, reckless driving, evading responsibility, attempted assault on police, interfering with police, and driving without a license.

Braulio Maysonet, 25, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and altering the ID of a firearm.