90 Taken to the Hospital After Chance the Rapper Concert in Hartford

Friday’s crowd was mostly fans in their late teens and early 20s and there was a great deal of tailgating, partying and heavy drinking

    Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
    In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Chance the Rapper performs on stage at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London. Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.

    Police in Connecticut made 50 underage drinking referrals and medical staff transported over 90 patients to hospitals, many for severe intoxication, during a Chance the Rapper concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Friday night.

    Police said around 21,000 people attended the event, which had a special detail focused on underage drinking enforcement, sponsored in part by an “Underage Drinking Enforcement” grant by the state Department of Transportation.

    Most people charged with underage drinking were issued a promise to appear summons.

    Friday’s crowd was mostly fans in their late teens and early 20s and there was a great deal of tailgating, partying and heavy drinking, police said. Many of the medical transports were for underage drinkers who suffered severe intoxication.

    A Lady Antebellum concert is scheduled for Saturday, and police remind parents to be aware of the atmosphere at some concerts so that parents and children can talk about making responsible decisions.

    Those who received referrals will appear at Hartford Community Court on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

