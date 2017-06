Hebron Public Schools will be dismissing early today because of heat.

Officials from the superintendent’s office said students in Pre-K through sixth grade will be dismissing at 1:10 p.m. Monday because the buildings do not have air conditioning.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s today and experts urge residents to restrict outdoor activities, especially between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., when peak ozone levels occur, to avoid health effects.