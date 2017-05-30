I-84 Reopens After Crash Involving Bus and Car

Interstate 84 has reopened in Vernon after an accident between a bus and a car overnight.

Connecticut State Police said the accident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of exits 67 and 66.

According to police, the car was traveling in the left lane passing the bus, which was in the center lane, just before the accident occurred. As the car made the pass it began to switch into the center lane, but police said the vehicle began to slow down in a “rapid and unpredictable manner,” causing the bus to collide with it.

No injuries were reported, but the car sustained serious damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The bus suffered some damage to the front end but was able to be driven away.