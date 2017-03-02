Insurance Companies Pledge $50 Million to Hartford

The CEOs of the three largest insurance companies in Hartford have made a pledge to help the city by dedicating a total of $50 million over the next five years.

In an Op-Ed piece in Thursday's Hartford Courant, Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini, Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer and The Hartford CEO Christopher Swift said their companies are vested in Hartford's success and are committed to making the city healthy again.

"As residents of the city, our companies are willing to be part of the solution. As employers of thousands of talented people who live in and around Hartford, we understand the need for a strong capital city," the Op-Ed read.

The CEOs said they will dedicate a combined $10 million to Hartford each year for the next five years.

"We are prepared to focus that assistance on important community institutions like the Hartford Public Library, city law enforcement and recreation centers."

Bertolini, Schnitzer and Swift commended Mayor Luke Bronin on the work he is doing to restore Hartford's financial health and said they will work in partnership with the mayor.