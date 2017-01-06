January 6 Snow Totals | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

January 6 Snow Totals

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBCConnecticut.com

    This is the most recent data on snow totals from today's storm. Some of the totals might be low because of the time the measurements were recorded.

    • Barkhamsted: 1 inch
    • Berlin: 1.1 inches
    • Cheshire: 1.8 inches
    • Colebrook: .4 inch
    • Coventry: 2.3 inches
    • Darien: .5 inch
    • East Hartford: 1 inch
    • Enfield: .9 inch
    • Farmington: 1.3 inched
    • Glastonbury: 2.1 inches
    • Hadlyme: 4 inches
    • Hebron: 2.5 inches
    • Killingly: .6 inch
    • Ledyard: 3 inches
    • Madison: 2 inches
    • Manchester: 1.8 inches
    • Mansfield: 2.6 inches
    • Middletown: 2.5 inches
    • Moosup: 3 inches
    • Newtown: 2.1 inches
    • New Canaan: 1 inch
    • New Hartford: .8 inch
    • New London: 2.6 inches
    • North Canton: .3 inch
    • North Granby: .3 inch
    • Norwalk: .7 inch
    • Norwich: 3.2 inches
    • Pomfret: 2.2 inches
    • Portland: 2.5 inches
    • Prospect: 2 inches
    • Ridgefield: .8 inch
    • Southington: 2 inches
    • Staffordville: 1 inch
    • Stamford: .5 inch
    • Stonington: 2.5 inches
    • Stratford: .5 inch
    • Tolland: 2 inches
    • Waterbury: 2 inches
    • Waterford: 2 inches
    • Watertown: 2.5 inches
    • West Hartford: 1.5 inches
    • Westbrook: 1.5 inches
    • Winsted: 1 inch
    • Woodstock: 1.6 inches

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices