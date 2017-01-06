January 6 Snow Totals

This is the most recent data on snow totals from today's storm. Some of the totals might be low because of the time the measurements were recorded.
- Barkhamsted: 1 inch
- Berlin: 1.1 inches
- Cheshire: 1.8 inches
- Colebrook: .4 inch
- Coventry: 2.3 inches
- Darien: .5 inch
- East Hartford: 1 inch
- Enfield: .9 inch
- Farmington: 1.3 inched
- Glastonbury: 2.1 inches
- Hadlyme: 4 inches
- Hebron: 2.5 inches
- Killingly: .6 inch
- Ledyard: 3 inches
- Madison: 2 inches
- Manchester: 1.8 inches
- Mansfield: 2.6 inches
- Middletown: 2.5 inches
- Moosup: 3 inches
- Newtown: 2.1 inches
- New Canaan: 1 inch
- New Hartford: .8 inch
- New London: 2.6 inches
- North Canton: .3 inch
- North Granby: .3 inch
- Norwalk: .7 inch
- Norwich: 3.2 inches
- Pomfret: 2.2 inches
- Portland: 2.5 inches
- Prospect: 2 inches
- Ridgefield: .8 inch
- Southington: 2 inches
- Staffordville: 1 inch
- Stamford: .5 inch
- Stonington: 2.5 inches
- Stratford: .5 inch
- Tolland: 2 inches
- Waterbury: 2 inches
- Waterford: 2 inches
- Watertown: 2.5 inches
- West Hartford: 1.5 inches
- Westbrook: 1.5 inches
- Winsted: 1 inch
- Woodstock: 1.6 inches
