January 6 Snow Totals

This is the most recent data on snow totals from today's storm. Some of the totals might be low because of the time the measurements were recorded.

Barkhamsted: 1 inch

Berlin: 1.1 inches

Cheshire: 1.8 inches

Colebrook: .4 inch

Coventry: 2.3 inches

Darien: .5 inch

East Hartford: 1 inch

Enfield: .9 inch

Farmington: 1.3 inched

Glastonbury: 2.1 inches

Hadlyme: 4 inches

Hebron: 2.5 inches

Killingly: .6 inch

Ledyard: 3 inches

Madison: 2 inches

Manchester: 1.8 inches

Mansfield: 2.6 inches

Middletown: 2.5 inches

Moosup: 3 inches

Newtown: 2.1 inches

New Canaan: 1 inch

New Hartford: .8 inch

New London: 2.6 inches

North Canton: .3 inch

North Granby: .3 inch

Norwalk: .7 inch

Norwich: 3.2 inches

Pomfret: 2.2 inches

Portland: 2.5 inches

Prospect: 2 inches

Ridgefield: .8 inch

Southington: 2 inches

Staffordville: 1 inch

Stamford: .5 inch

Stonington: 2.5 inches

Stratford: .5 inch

Tolland: 2 inches

Waterbury: 2 inches

Waterford: 2 inches

Watertown: 2.5 inches

West Hartford: 1.5 inches

Westbrook: 1.5 inches

Winsted: 1 inch

Woodstock: 1.6 inches