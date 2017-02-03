Malloy Asks NY Islanders to Move to Hartford

Hartford's XL Center has been pitched to be the temporary home of the New York Islanders.

"Recoginizing that many issues will complicate your decision making, we would nonetheless like to offer Hartford's XL Center as an option for your interim use," it read in a letter signed by Governor Dannel Malloy and Mayor Luke Bronin.

It was reported that the Brooklyn's Barclays Center and the New York Islanders will be ending their contract, leaving the hockey team needing a new home.

"Hartford offers an NHL market with more Fortune 500 companies than many NHL cities including Columbus, Raleigh, Buffalo and Nashville," the letter reads.

The governor and city mayor note that Hartford was the home of the Whalers, "whose fan base is still ranked as one of the NHL's most energetic with the continued sale of items trademarked with classic green and blue logo."