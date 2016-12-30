A man was critically injured when he was shot six times in Hartford Thursday, according to police.

Police said they responded to reported gunfire at 163 Adelaide Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, a victim was found in an apartment at 167 Baker Street.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot six times on the right side. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police believe the victim was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle, then ran to the apartment where he was found.

The Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division were called to investigate. Police continue to investigate.