Maritime Heritage Festival to Scale Back Amid State Budget Concerns

With Connecticut budget dollars scare, the Maritime Heritage Festival is preparing to scale back this year.

In September, tens of thousands come to New London for the annual festival on the waterfront.

Robin Goldschlager, treasurer of OPSAIL CONNECTICUT INC., the non-profit that runs the festival, said last year they received $60,000 from the state Department of Economic and Community Development to help put it together.

Goldschlager said with the state’s ailing budget, they likely won’t be awarded money this year. OPSAIL CONNECTICUT is not asking for funding, collecting donations and will have to make some cuts.

With the fiscal year starting in July, the non-profit doesn’t want to question whether they can afford the appearance fees for ships, Goldschlager said. It costs between $5,000 to $10,000 per ship or schooner.

"Fees are about $50,000 (total). So (it would put us) in a very iffy situation. We're still going to be committed to doing a festival, we're just going to do it a little different flavored,” Goldschlager said.

OPSAIL CONNECTICUT is reaching out to the military to see if they'll bring their ships for people to tour, since it wouldn't cost any money, and possibly inviting military bands, according to Goldschlager.

Downtown restaurants that participate in the festival’s Chowder Challenge.

Ronald Dutes, owner of the new Fatboy’s Kitchen and Bar on Bank Street, had his restaurant take part last year. He said the festival brought people into his business, so there could be a loss with a scaled back event.

“Anything that's bringing people downtown is better for all the businesses down here. And anyone who lives in the downtown area,” Dutes said. “So, that might hurt a little bit.”

Ed Dombroskas, executive director of the Eastern Regional Tourism District, said the southeastern part of the state is the largest area for tourism in the state. He said there’s a lot of budgetary uncertainty, so other events might be affected this summer, too.

In 2014, the Governor’s state-wide marketing budget was about $12 million. The proposed budget for 2018 is $8.3 million.