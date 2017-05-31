A Middletown father found guilty of murder in the death of his 7-month-old son will learn his sentence Wednesday.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Tony Moreno threw his son Aaden off the Arrigoni Bridge in 2015.

Moreno maintained through the trial that he never intended to kill his son and that the child slipped from his arms and into the Connecticut River 90 feet below.

On the stand during the trial, Moreno held a baby doll in his arms that he said represented his son, and he spoke about what happened on the night of Sunday, July 5, 2015.

Two days passed before a canoeist found Aaden's body in the water, near the East Haddam Swing Bridge.

Moreno claimed that his intention was to take his own life on the bridge, not his child’s, and that Aaden slipped from his hands into the water.

Moreno jumped from the bridge, but survived after emergency crews received a call from Aaden’s mother, who that Moreno was suicidal, and responded to the scene.

In February, jurors found Moreno guilty of murder. He was also found guilty of risk of injury to a minor. He faces up to 70 years in prison.