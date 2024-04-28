Man accused of crashing into World War I memorial in Meriden, leaving the scene

A man who is accused of crashing into a World War I memorial in Meriden and leaving the scene last month has been arrested.

Police received a report of a crash involving the World War I Wall of Honor Memorial in the median of Broad Street on Thursday, March 21 around 10 p.m. The vehicle that was reportedly involved in the crash left the scene before officers arrived and the memorial was heavily damaged.

Investigators gathered evidence that included vehicle parts that could later be matched to a suspect vehicle. No suspect vehicle was identified that night.

In the following days, detectives said they obtained video footage that showed a white pickup truck with multiple distinctive features hitting the monument.

According to police, a vehicle matching the description was involved in a rollover crash in Wallingford minutes after the collision in Meriden. The vehicle was identified as a white 2013 GMC Sierra K1500. Authorities said the driver was identified as 43-year-old Conor Walsh.

Police obtained a search warrant and performed an inspection on the vehicle. The inspection reportedly showed additional evidence that linked the vehicle to crash at the monument. A warrant was issued for Walsh.

Walsh turned himself into police last Monday. He was charged with evading responsibility in a motor vehicle collision, operating a motor vehicle while license or registration is suspended, reckless driving and failure to drive right. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is due in court on May 6.