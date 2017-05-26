Military Members, Family Granted Citizenship Ahead of Memorial Day

Several members of the United States military were granted citizenship in Groton at the Submarine Force Museum on Friday.

The 16 people granted American citizenship were either active duty, a member of the reserves, retired or have a family member who serves or has severed.

The group represented Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Phillippines, Poland, Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

"As a U.S. citizen, I can truly feel those words (of the Pledge of Allegiance) and what they actually mean," said Rudra Mootoor, who became a U.S. citizen Friday and then led the room in the Pledge.

Mootoor is originally from Trinidad and Tobago and said ever since he was a kid, he wanted to be a sailor.

"It’s the world’s greatest Navy! Who doesn’t want to be a part of that?" Mootoor said.

Robert Ouellette, of Canada, served in the U.S. Army for a couple of years in the early 1950s. He wanted to be an American citizen for decades and now at 87 years old, he is one.

"It’s unbelievable," Ouellette said while fighting back tears. "I can’t express myself — to the extent that I really appreciate it."

Rep. Joe Courtney was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

"We are a nation of immigrants and that’s one of the real strengths of our country," Courtney said.

Some of the new citizens at Friday’s ceremony represented the Marines, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Army National Guard, according to Wayne Seagrave, an immigration services officer with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Depending on the roll, it is possible to be part of the United States military without being a citizen.

"I’m just thanking God for it. I’m feeling so good," said Johnoi Mitchell, a Jamacian native, who’s part of the Connecticut Army National Guard.

"In my opinion, it’s truly the home of the brave, it’s the land of the free and that’s what we want," Mootoor said.