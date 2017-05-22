A person broke into a West Hartford convenience story early Monday morning and stole money, cigarettes and fidget spinners.

Police responded to 956 New Britain Avenue around 3:45 a.m. and found the front door had been damaged. The store was closed at the time of the incident.

The owner told police the person got away with some cash, cartons of cigarettes and an entire case of fidget spinners.

A state police K9 was brought in to search for the suspect, but the dog lost the scent in the adjacent parking lot.