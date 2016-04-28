Mostly Dry Tomorrow, A Shower Possible

A long stretch of unsettled weather is about to set in.

Tonight, a few showers will move through with temperatures in the lower 40s.

The shower chance continues tomorrow, especially in southern Connecticut late in the evening. It won't be a washout, and some breaks of sun are possible. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A good amount of low-level moisture will provide for clouds and an increasing chance of rain this weekend.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend, as it will be predominately dry with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be near 60.

Clouds will take over by Sunday, with a steady rain by the afternoon. It will be chilly as temperatures only rise into the upper 40s!

The showers will last into the day Monday, when it will be chilly again with temperatures stuck in the 50s.

A good amount of disagreement exists in whether or not skies clear heading into Tuesday.

For now, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday before another chance for rain come Wednesday.

Every single day in the seven day forecast is below average, as seasonable highs are in the upper 60s by later next week.