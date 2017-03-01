New Canaan Issues Coyote Warning

New Canaan police are reminding residents to be vigilant after a dog and its owner had a close call with a coyote Tuesday morning.

According to police, the pair was walking on Autumn Lane when they encountered a coyote. The owner used hazing techniques to scare the coyote away and no one was hurt.

Police remind residents that coyotes are active in the area and these animals are not nocturnal. Residents should keep a close eye on dogs and small children. Police also suggest food sources like bird feeders or pet food should be contained or controlled to avoid attracting coyotes.

Residents can contact New Canaan Animal Control at 203-594-3510 for information about coyote hazing or read guidelines from the Humane Society of the United States here.