A New Haven man is accused of shooting his estranged wife and police took him into custody two and a half hours later.

Police were responding to an apartment in the 700 block of Dixwell Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. to investigate a domestic dispute when it turned into a shooting.

When police arrived at the apartment, the victim said her estranged husband, 31-year-old Tyrell L Brown, of New Haven, who’d shot her during an argument.

She said Brown took the victim’s cell phone, fled the apartment after the shooting and left in her car.

The victim’s mother and 3-month-old daughter were home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

An ambulance responded and took the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Her injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Officers then spotted the victim’s car at 4:20 a.m. at Fitch and Crescent streets and took Brown into custody.

He has been charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, risk of injury to a child, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.