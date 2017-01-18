New Haven Police Utilize WhatsApp As Community Policing Tool

In the Beaver Hills district of New Haven, more than 300 residents are part of a chat group that's like a 21st century neighborhood crime watch. (Published 4 hours ago)

New Haven resident Greta Seashore recalls an evening when two teens appeared to be following her as she pulled her car into the garage.

“I was a little concerned by that obviously,” she told NBC Connecticut. “I could of called 911, but in our neighborhood we have our neighborhood app that gets us straight to Sgt. “Wojo.”

Sgt. John Wolcheski became the New Haven Police district manager for the Beaver Hills neighborhood ten months ago.

“You want to get it on this, because it gives you an opportunity to see what’s going on in the neighborhood,” he said, recalling what his predecessor Sgt. Shafiq Abdussabur told him.

Wolcheski said between three and four hundred residents are part of the Beaver Hills WhatsApp chat group.

WhatsApp users can join groups and send unlimited mobile messages, pictures and videos on their phones. Consider this use of the app a 21st century edition of a neighborhood crime watch.

“This gives residents a direct line or the ability to have direct access to their neighborhood officer,” he said.

Last year there was a rash of car break-ins in a neighborhood near Ellsworth Ave. Sgt. Wolcheski credits communication on the WhatsApp group for catching the crook who was responsible for many of them.

“One resident saw a car break in and called the police department and then went on the chat and started giving updates on locations,” he explained.

Seashore’s friend Nan Bartow said the WhatsApp group helped police crack down on drug dealing and prostitution near her home.

“We were able to say real time, this is happening, come out,” Bartow said.

Wolcheski said he hopes other NHPD district managers get on board with bringing this new community policing tool to their neighborhoods. He added residents should still call 911 first during serious emergencies.

“I never had the kind of relationship with the police that we do through the WhatsApp because the district manager watches all the time and he will send somebody out immediately, if needed,” Bartow said.