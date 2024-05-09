Tenant unions celebrate wins in New Haven

On Thursday, tenants were rallying and fighting for fair leases and better living conditions in New Haven and it comes after some tenant unions have notched successes as they look to improve the places where they live.

“I'd say we feel like we accomplished a lot. And really it's just a start,” said Zach Postle of New Haven.

Postle and other residents who live at a building on State Street are celebrating.

On Thursday, their filing for union recognition was approved by the city.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We've sort of feel like we're protecting each other, you know, collectively,” said Postle.

They’re looking to prevent retaliatory evictions, negotiate rent increases and have issues like trash and rodents taken care of.

A process that’s been helped by other unions paving the way.

“At first it was like we were totally in shock because we went through so much at negotiations,” said Shumelyah Yasaharel of New Haven.

We’re told the tenants union at a complex on Blake Street was the first in the state to win a collectively bargained agreement with a landlord company earlier this year.

“We prioritized rent schedule, so more gradual raises over a longer period of time,” said Sarah Giovanniello of New Haven.

With the latest union approval, this now makes four unions in buildings run by Ocean Management.

Advocates say Ocean has agreed to negotiate with the three other unions now, though Ocean has not yet returned our requests for comment.

“I think that landlords around the state and around the region should take notice that actually coming to the table and negotiating with your tenants is not only the right thing to do, but it's a thing that will benefit you in the long term,” said Hannah Srajer, Connecticut Tenants Union president.

Now Ocean had faced a lawsuit for alleged lead-poisoning at one of its properties, but an attorney for the plaintiff says it was just resolved.

Though neither side is providing any comment or details about the resolution.