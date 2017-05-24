Off-Duty State Trooper Helps Deliver Baby in Commuter Lot in Lebanon | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Off-Duty State Trooper Helps Deliver Baby in Commuter Lot in Lebanon

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File photo

    An off-duty state trooper helped deliver a baby in a commuter lot in Lebanon Tuesday evening.

    Onstar notified state police that a woman who was pulled over on the side of Route 2 was in labor just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Then, Onstar notified police that she was in the commuter parking lot, according to state police.

    Troop K dispatched several troopers to the area, but an off-duty trooper was the first to get there, provided first aid and helped with the birth until troopers who were on-duty and an ambulance responded.

    Police said the woman was transported to Backus Hospital.


    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices