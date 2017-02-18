One Dead in Hartford Homicide

A man was found shot to death in a car early Saturday morning in Hartford.

According to Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley, police were dispatched to the area of Winchester St. at Auburn St. around 12:05 a.m.

There they discovered a car in a snow bank with the driver slumped over the wheel suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the neck and torso.

The driver, Chase Hernandez, 27 years old of Hartford, was transported to St. Francis hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m.

The Hartford Major Crimes division is investigating. A suspect has not been apprehended at this time.