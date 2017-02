I-95 north in Guilford was shut down between exits 59 and 61 Monday morning after a one-car crash with injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that closed Interstate 95 north in Guilford early Monday morning.

Connecticut state police said the highway was shut down between exits 59 and 61 because of a one-car crash around 1 a.m. Monday. One person, who was not identified, was taken Yale-New Haven Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The highway was shut down following the crash but has since reopened.