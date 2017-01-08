Orange Gym Trainer Charged with Sexual Assault on Minor

Orange police have arrested a gym trainer accused of having a relationship with a minor who was a member at the gym where he worked, police said Sunday.

Robert Mele, 24, of East Haven, turned himself in at police headquarters on Dec. 27.

He was charged with third-degree sexual assault, third-degree strangulation, and disorderly conduct. Police said Mele was charged after an investigation into his relationship with a minor female who was a member of the gym.

No other details on the case was immediately available. Mele is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Jan. 11.