Orange Gym Trainer Charged with Sexual Assault on Minor | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Orange Gym Trainer Charged with Sexual Assault on Minor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Orange Police Department
    Robert Mele

    Orange police have arrested a gym trainer accused of having a relationship with a minor who was a member at the gym where he worked, police said Sunday.

    Robert Mele, 24, of East Haven, turned himself in at police headquarters on Dec. 27.

    He was charged with third-degree sexual assault, third-degree strangulation, and disorderly conduct. Police said Mele was charged after an investigation into his relationship with a minor female who was a member of the gym.

    No other details on the case was immediately available. Mele is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Jan. 11.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices