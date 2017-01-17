Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car Near Yale-New Haven Hospital

A pedestrian was fatally struck by Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

A woman was hit by a vehicle at York Street and South Frontage Road.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

All roads and highways leading to York Street and South Frontage Road are closed and are expected to remain that way for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid Park Street toward Yale-New Haven Hospital, South Frontage Road, east of Howard Avenue and Howe Street, Sylvan and Davenport Avenues, inbound, as well as, York Street and Cedar Street toward the hospital.

No other details were immediately available for this developing story.