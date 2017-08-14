No one was injured when a small plane made an emergency landing at the Guilford Fairgrounds on Monday afternoon.

The plane was described as a Murphy Renegade experimental aircraft, which means someone built the plane themselves, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

There were no injuries, according to police.

The plane made the emergency landing at approximately 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Guilford located on Lovers Lane. The plane departed from Tweed-New Haven, the FAA said.

The pilot was identified as Roderick Bradley, his wife Pat told NBC Connecticut.

She said Bradley had a long career as a commercial pilot and built the aircraft himself.

In 2004, Bradley's same plane was involved in a crash in Stow, Massachusetts, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) website. Two people had no injuries in that crash.

The plane took down some power lines by the fairgrounds, according to Eversource. Crews were on the scene trying to restore power to more than a dozen customers.

FAA said they will investigate.