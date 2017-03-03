Wilton Police Investigate Connected Bank Robberies

Wilton Police Department has an ongoing investigation for two bank robberies that may be linked to the same suspect.

On Feb. 22, a male described as 5’10” and in his 20s with a duffle bag approached the main door of People’s United Bank in Southport, police said.

Police said that the male, who was wearing a face mask with gloves, yelled to an employee who had just locked the door. After the employee told the male that the bank was closed, he fled the scene and headed southbound in a green 1997 Honda Accord with the license 477 ZVD.

Photo credit: Wilton Police Department

The vehicle was purchased in Stratford on Feb. 21 for $380, after it was listed on Letgo, police said. A Stamford address was written on the bill of sale.

Police interviewed the seller of the Honda, who described that the person who purchased the vehicle was a male with a thin build who in his 20s and has braids in his hair. The seller said that one of the men texted him stating that he was coming from Wilton and had a young son whose grandmother was supposedly asked to watch the son during that time, police stated. It is unclear if this person is connected to the robbery.

Photo credit: Wilton Police Department

On Feb. 24, the suspect who appeared in Southport also robbed Fairfield County Bank, operating the same green Honda with Connecticut license plates. The vehicle was recovered a short distance away through a rear access road.

Wilton Police Department asks that anyone with information please contact Det. Kip Tarrant at Kip.Tarrant@WILTONCT.org or (203) 834-6260 or Det. Bernie Kelley at the Fairfield Police Department bkelley@fairfieldct.org or (203) 254-4840.