Connecticut state police are investigating after several mailboxes were set on fire in North Stonington early Saturday morning.

Police said the incidents occurred on Wintechog Hill Road and were reported to police around 10 a.m. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Trooper Abely at Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500, or the North Stonington Resident State Trooper’s Office at 860-535-1451.