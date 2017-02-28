Small Plane Crashes Into Building | NBC Connecticut
Small Plane Crashes Into Building

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    State police confirm a small plane crashed into a building in Methuen, Massachusetts.

    It happened on Riverview Boulevard, which is across the Merrimack River from the Lawrence Municipal Airport, on Tuesday.

    Methuen police officials say there was only a pilot on board the single engine aircraft, which originated from the Lawrence Municipal Airport, at the time.

    The plane crashed into a house or condo at Prides Crossing on Riverview Boulevard.

    No other details, including the pilot's condition, were immediately available.

    Skies were partly cloudy with calm winds and a 10-mile visibility at the time of the crash, according to meteorologist Michael Page.

