Suffield Police Officer Rob Dabkowski rescued this turtle after a Good Samaritan reported the reptile was trying to cross Bridge Street Monday.

Why did the turtle cross the road?

We may not have an answer to that question, but the story has a happy ending thanks to a Good Samaritan who spotted a turtle trying to cross Bridge Street in Suffield Monday.

That person was concerned the turtle would get run over and called police. Enter Officer Rob Dabkowski, who responded to rescue the reptile.

Police said turtles tend to be active this time of year and with a lot of wetlands in town, sightings are not unusual.