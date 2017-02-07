Bridgeport police said a robbery suspect resisted arrest and accidentally shot himself in the leg while struggling with an officer Monday.

According to police around 9 p.m. the suspect, identified as Steven Nieves, 31, entered a store at 375 Capitol Avenue and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk handed over the money and the suspect fled.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching the area. Police said Sgt. James Geremia spotted Nieves on Main Street near Charles Street and confronted him. According to police, Nieves resisted arrest and assaulted Geremia. During the struggle, Nieves reached for a handgun that was in his pocket and the gun went off, the bullet striking Nieves in the leg.

Geremia called for backup and Nieves was taken into custody, police said. Both men were taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Nieves is charged with first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of firearms, assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, threatening and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was issued a $250,000 bond.