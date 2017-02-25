Suspects Tried to Steal $13K Worth of Wood from North Haven Business: Police | NBC Connecticut
Suspects Tried to Steal $13K Worth of Wood from North Haven Business: Police

    North Haven Police Department
    Luis Chacon and Jairo Solorzano-Guerra

    North Haven police have arrested two men accused of stealing wood from a local wood working company.

    Police said over the past few months, an estimated $100,000 worth of wood has been stolen from a local company, and police began a surveillance operation.

    According to police, Saturday morning two suspects, identified as Jairo Solorzano-Guerra, 38, of New Haven and Luis Chacon, 40, of West Haven, were caught trying to drive away with $13,000 worth of wood.

    Both men were arrested and charged with second-degree larceny and criminal trespass. They were each held on a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

