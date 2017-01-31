2 Suspects in Bridgeport Homicide Charged with Murder | NBC Connecticut
2 Suspects in Bridgeport Homicide Charged with Murder

    Bridgeport Police Department
    Xavier Rivera (left) and Moises Contreras

    Two men have been arrested on murder charges in connection with a Bridgeport homicide investigation, police said Monday.

    Bridgeport police said that Miguel Rivera, 33, was shot and killed in front of 323 North Avenue on Dec. 24, 2016. Through investigation police secured arrest warrants for two men – Xavier Rivera, 34, and Moises Contreras, 29.

    On Jan. 24 Contreras was arrested at his mother’s home in Bridgeport. He is charged with murder, first-degree unlawful restraint, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm. 

    Rivera was arrested on Jan. 31 and faces the same charges. Both men were held on $750,000 bonds.

    Published 2 hours ago

