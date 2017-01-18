Three Connecticut Webster Bank Branches to Close

Three Webster Bank branches in Connecticut will be closing, according to a news release from the company.

The branches at 105 Mill Plain Road in Danbury and 320 Middle Turnpike West in Manchester will close on April 10 and the branch at 1160 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield, Connecticut will close on May 26.

In all, Webster Bank is closing eight banks in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In 2016, the company opened 17 new banking centers in greater Boston and Webster Bank said its overall banking center teller transactions declined almost 40 percent from 2010 to 2016.

The company said it is closing branches where there are multiple Webster banking centers.

Forty seven percent of Webster’s checking account households are now served by mobile banking, and self-service deposits now represent 40 percent of all deposits.

“We continue to evaluate our network to ensure that our banking centers efficiently balance our physical and digital banking channels in response to rapidly changing customer expectations,” David Miree, executive vice president, consumer deposits and investments, said. “At the same time, we concurrently invest in high-opportunity markets and modernize the overall banking experience. Banking centers are, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of our service culture, which is based on relationship development.”

The company said employees at centers that are closing will be given an opportunity to be resigned within the company.