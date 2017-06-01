Tornado Touches Down in New York Near Connecticut Border

This was the scene in Poughkeepsie, New York, on May 31, 2017. This rotating wall cloud is what prompted the Tornado Warning in Connecticut. Credit: Josh Searles

The National Weather Service confirmed the same storm that prompted Wednesday's tornado warnings in Connecticut produced an EF-1 tornado in New York.

The tornado touched down in the Town of Wappinger New York which is located in Dutchess County, on the Connecticut border.

It was estimated that the tornado initially touched down at 7:14 p.m. and was on the ground for 1.25 miles.

The weather service says that maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph.

Luckily nobody was injured, however there was extensive damage. Damage included numerous snapped trees and a roof that was lifted off a shed.